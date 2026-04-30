Yuriy Kamayev awarded with Shohrat Order - decree

30 April 2026 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

According to the decree, Yuriy Kamayev has been awarded the Order of "Shohrat" for his many years of fruitful service in the security agencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and his high professional performance of his duties.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Yuriy Kamayev has been awarded the Order of "Shohrat," AzerNEWS reports.

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