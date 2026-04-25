Footage of Zelensky's visit to Azerbaijan shared on President Aliyev's social media accounts [VIDEO]

25 April 2026 23:57 (UTC+04:00)

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A video highlighting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Gabala, Azerbaijan, has been shared on the social media accounts of Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev.

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