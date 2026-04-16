President Ilham Aliyev awards Hikmat Babaoghlu "Shohrat" Order

16 April 2026 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

According to the decree, Mammadov was awarded for his fruitful activities in the socio-political life of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Hikmat Babaoghlu Mammadov has been awarded the "Shohrat" Order, AzerNEWS reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!