President Ilham Aliyev awards Hikmat Babaoghlu "Shohrat" Order
Hikmat Babaoghlu Mammadov has been awarded the "Shohrat" Order, AzerNEWS reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, Mammadov was awarded for his fruitful activities in the socio-political life of Azerbaijan.
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