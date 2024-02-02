Azerbaijan’s Embassy in China sets up polling station

2 February 2024 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In accordance with the Election Code, a polling station was established at the embassy of our country in the People's Republic of China in connection with the extraordinary presidential elections scheduled for February 7 in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing secki-2024.az.

The members, secretaries, and chairman of the precinct election commission were elected. Azerbaijani citizens living in China or on a long-term foreign mission will be able to vote at the polling station established in the embassy from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time on February 7. Citizens of Azerbaijan who have reached the age of 18 and have the right to vote will be able to participate in elections with a valid passport or ID card of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Precinct Election Commission is fully prepared for the organisation of presidential elections in accordance with the requirements of the legislation. All necessary work has been done to educate our citizens who have consular registration in China about the presidential elections. Thus, our citizens who are registered at the consulate have been informed about their participation in the elections. In addition, the announcement was posted on the embassy's official website, and social network accounts, as well as in the groups of our compatriots in the "Wechat" messenger program. In addition to our citizens living in this country, voters with the suffrage right who will be in Beijing on that day for various reasons will be able to vote in the station created at the Azerbaijani Embassy in China.

It should be noted that 49 polling stations were established in 37 countries in order to ensure the voting rights of Azerbaijani citizens living outside the country or on long-term foreign missions in the extraordinary presidential elections.

