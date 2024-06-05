FM Jeyhun Bayramov: We intend to increase volume of trade with Hungary

5 June 2024 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted a significant surge in trade volume between Azerbaijan and Hungary during a joint press conference following the 2nd meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between the two nations, Azernews reports.

He emphasized the mutual intention to further amplify this momentum.Bayramov underscored the robust development across various sectors including politics, economics, transportation, trade, energy security, education, and humanitarian efforts.

Notably, cooperation in energy security, including the exploration of alternative energy avenues, is advancing.

Expressing satisfaction with the comprehensive bilateral relations, Bayramov noted Hungary's status as a key purchaser of Azerbaijani gas in the European market.

Additionally, he highlighted collaboration within the framework of the "Solidarity Circle," reinforcing the depth of ties between the two countries.

