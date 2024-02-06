Charles III to continue to meet weekly with PM during cancer treatment

6 February 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

King Charles III of Great Britain will continue to host Prime Minister Rishi Sunak weekly during cancer treatment, Azernews reports, citing foreign mass media.

Buckingham Palace previously reported that the monarch would continue to deal with public affairs and work with papers, although doctors recommended that he refrain from performing public duties during outpatient treatment.

The official duties of the monarch include signing laws passed by parliament. Charles III receives documents requiring a royal signature, as well as reports from cabinet members, in the so-called red briefcase every morning.

The King also receives the Prime Minister weekly at Buckingham Palace to discuss the most important events in the country and the world.

Despite the fact that the British monarch is publicly obliged to remain neutral with all issues of public policy, he has the right to give advice to the Prime Minister and warn him of his disagreement with certain decisions of the Cabinet.

These meetings are held in strict confidentiality, and the content of conversations behind closed doors is never recorded.

