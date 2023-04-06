Houses in Izmir to be delivered soon to heal wounds of quake-affected citizens

6 April 2023 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

In order to quickly heal the wounds of the citizens and return life to normal in case of natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and fires, new residences, and workplaces are built and delivered within one year by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change of the Republic of Turkiye.

Housing needed in Antalya, Muğla, İzmir, Kastamonu, Sinop, Rize, Artvin, Giresun, Elazıg, and Malatya in order to eliminate the effects of disasters experienced across Turkiye between 2020 and 2022 with the instructions of the President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, under the coordination of the Ministry. , commercial buildings and other structures were quickly built and delivered to the citizens, and the effects of the disaster were eliminated. The construction of 33,821 residences in Elazig and Malatya has been completed in the approximately 3-year period that has passed since the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that occurred on January 24, 2020, in the Sivrice, Elazig. The construction of 4,602 residences out of 5,611 residences and commercial independent units in Izmir has been completed. After the Duzce Earthquake that took place on October 23, 2022, work continues on the production of 213 units. The construction works of 1,265 residences in Kastamonu and Sinop and 400 residences in Rize are being completed in stages. In this context, the process of delivering the houses built in Kastamonu, Bozkurt district to the beneficiaries has started. After the Antalya and Mugla fires in the summer of 2021, a total of 1,450 residences and 730 animal stores were constructed.

A total of 45,000 residences, workplaces, village houses, and animal stores built by the Ministry in disaster areas were handed over to the citizens with all their social equipment. All disaster houses under construction by the Ministry will be delivered in 2023.

The wounds continue to heal in the regions affected by approximately 14 million people due to the 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes that occurred on February 6 in the Kahramanmaras-centered Pazarcık and Elbistan districts, which are considered the “disaster of the century” by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change. As the Ministry, we consider urban transformation as a supra-political issue in Turkiye, which is an earthquake country, and we actually continue the urban transformation process of 250,000 residences in the field. Within the scope of the "My First Home, My First Workplace" project, the construction of 250,000 social housing and one million residential lands continues. As a result of the damage assessments made after the earthquakes in Pazarcık, Kahramanmaras district, with the construction of over 650,000 houses including village houses, more than two million new, sound, and safe houses will be added to Turkiye in the last year, and the building stock will be strengthened.

Works have been done after the earthquake in Izmir

The wounds healed within 365 days after the 6.6 magnitude earthquake that occurred on October 30, 2020 off the coast of Seferihisar, Izmir.

As the Ministry, the construction of new residences and workplaces started after the earthquake. We have delivered new residences and workplaces to our citizens affected by disasters in less than a year, and we continue to do so. Our citizens were also provided with the rental and moving support during this period. Work started immediately in the areas where the urban transformation decision was taken.

In İzmir, a total of 5,061 houses were built for the victims of the disaster. The delivery ceremony of the first residences took place last year in the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. To date, the construction of 4,602 residences, of which 1,400 are in situ, has been completed and delivered. The construction of 459 houses has come to an end and all of them will be delivered by May.

With the help of the Mass Housing Development Administration (TOKİ), we have brought 1 million 180 thousand houses to our country so far. We built 19,430 houses with a total investment value of TRY27bn ($1.4bn) in Izmir, together with their social facilities. The construction of 3,960 houses with an investment cost of TRY11bn ($0.57bn) continues. When these projects are completed, we will have brought a total of 13 thousand residences and shops to İzmir.

After the Izmir earthquake, tenders for a total of 5,061 residences, 357 workplaces, kindergartens, primary schools, secondary schools, health facilities, two mosques, and general infrastructure works were carried out, 1,404 in Bayraklı Center and 3,657 units in the reserve building area.

All of the 1,404 residences and 289 workplaces located in the project areas in the center of Bayraklı have been delivered to the beneficiaries.

Of the 3,657 residences and 68 workplaces tendered in the reserve area;

-841 residences and 8 workplaces were delivered to their beneficiaries,

-Subscription and resettlement procedures of 2,357 residences and 35 workplaces continue,

-459 residences and 25 workplaces are under construction.

-The construction of a kindergarten, primary school, secondary school, health facility, and 2 mosques within the scope of social reinforcement continues.

In addition, within the scope of general infrastructure work in the reserve area; the Construction of 19,573 meters of road, 14,774 meters of rainwater line, 16,086 meters of wastewater line, 24,997 meters of drinking water line, 5 water tanks, 3 pumping centers have been completed.

The biggest urban transformation process in İzmir history is being carried out

After the painful earthquake, the biggest urban transformation process in İzmir's history is being carried out to bring the city back to its feet. Some 57,109 residences and workplaces, which were determined as risky structures in the city, were transformed. In this context, TRY1.8bn ($94m) of support was provided in Izmir, from rent assistance to expropriation and construction.

A total of 12,400 residences will be built in Izmir with the project "My First Home, My First Work Place"

We are building a total of 12,400 residences in İzmir within the scope of the "My First Home, My First Workplace" project, which is the biggest social housing movement in the history of the Turkish Republic. A plot of 25,000 residences was also put into the service of the people of Izmir. Within the scope of “My First Place of Work”, we offer a total of 610 shops, 40 in İzmir Kemalpaşa, 500 in Aliağa, and 70 in Torbalı, to the service of tradesmen.

Five national garden projects with a total size of 637,000 square meters in İzmir

Another important project realized with TOKİ is the Nation's Gardens. There are four national garden projects in İzmir with a total size of 563,000 square meters. The construction of Bergama National Garden continues. The project works of our Seferihisar, Kiraz, and Konak national gardens are continuing. The project of the 360,000 square meters national garden in Bayraklı has also been prepared and will be brought together with the first saplings.

