President of Singapore sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

1 June 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The President of the Republic of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

Your Excellency,

On the special occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it gives me great pleasure to convey, on behalf of the people of Singapore, to Your Excellency and your people, our warmest congratulations and heartfelt wishes for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of your country.