Footage from opening ceremony of WUF13 shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media [VIDEO]
Footage from the opening ceremony of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) was shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages, AzerNEWS reports.
The post reads: "Opening ceremony of the 13th session of the UN-Habitat World Urban Forum (WUF13) (18.05.2026)."
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