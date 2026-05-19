Footage from opening ceremony of WUF13 shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media [VIDEO]

19 May 2026 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

The post reads: "Opening ceremony of the 13th session of the UN-Habitat World Urban Forum (WUF13) (18.05.2026)."

Footage from the opening ceremony of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) was shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages, AzerNEWS reports.

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