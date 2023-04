5 April 2023 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited a statue of Ismoil Somoni in the Memorial Complex of National Solidarity and Revival of Tajikistan at Dusti Square in Dushanbe.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President here.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the statue.

