Heydar Aliyev Center to open exhibition of Georgian artist

Heydar Aliyev Center will open an exhibition of the works of the outstanding Georgian artist Lado Gudiashvili (1896-1980) on January 24.

The exhibition is organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Lado Gudiashvili Foundation in Georgia, Azernews reports.

The art works of the legendary artist in painting, graphic art and stage design will be exhibited in Azerbaijan for the first time.

Many of the works in the Baku exhibition attract attention. First of all, it is necessary to mention Gudiashvili's graphic works.

Among them, there are also sketches made for the costumes of the ballet, which does not see the stage face.

Although the ballet performance did not take place, the sketches are preserved as an immortal memory of the artist.

Lado Gudiashvili's first exhibition took place in Tbilisi when he was 19 years old, and thus the young artist became widely known in Georgian artistic circles. Gudiashvili, who became a legend in languages with his works, played a role in the cultural life of Tbilisi immediately after organizing his first exhibition.

The legendary Georgian artist Niko Pirosmani was Lado Gudiashvili's idol. He used the image of Niko Pirosmani several times in his paintings.

The artist also gained fame in Europe. He was well known in the art world of Paris, where he lived for five years, and won the appreciation of art lovers with his exhibitions held in a number of European cities, as well as in New York.

Lado Gudiashvili's communication with the world-famous artists Marc Chagall, Pablo Picasso, Vladimir Mayakovsky, Sergey Yesenin leaves a unique mark on the works created.

Lado is an artist who portrayed reality with a personal approach, and at the same time as a careful observer and psychologist who skillfully demonstrated an infinite range of emotions on the faces of his characters.

Lado Gudiashvili died in 1980. He is an artist with an artistic outlook and distinctive style, one of the founders of Georgian modernism and Tbilisi avant-garde movement.

The artist's exhibition at Heydar Aliyev Center will last until April 24.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz