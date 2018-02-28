By Laman Ismayilova

Does your kid like to be in the center of public attention? Any parent will agree that the smallest family member secretly wears mom's shoes and jewelry, imitating famous models.

Holiday Inn Hotel will host Kids Best Model of Azerbaijan 2018 on March 11, Trend Life reported.

Kids Best Model of Azerbaijan is a competition of young models. The project aims to find talented kids who want to be a model.

The contest will bring together 48 boys and 40 girls aged between 4-14.

The event is organized by Star Kids Group.

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az

