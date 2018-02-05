By Sara Israfilbayova

Azerbaijan will take part in the International Trade Fair for Fruit and Vegetable Marketing “Fruit Logistica”, to be held in Berlin on February 7-9.

The country’s Economy Ministry reported that Azerbaijan will participate in the exhibition as a single country stand and will be represented by nine exporters.

Various fruit and vegetable products of Azerbaijani production will be presented in the pavilion.

As many as 3,000 companies from 84 countries will take part at the exhibition.

More than 3,000 exhibitors and 76,000 visitors attend Fruit Logistica every year to realize their full business potential within the international fresh produce trade.

Fruit Logistica covers every single sector of the fresh produce business and provides a complete picture of the latest innovations, products and services at every link in the international supply chain. It thus offers superb networking and contact opportunities to the key decision-makers in every sector of the industry.

Promotion of the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand on foreign markets became one of the priorities of the country’s foreign economic policy.

The export missions play an important role in expanding non-oil exports and promoting the domestic made products. To date, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) has organized 13 export missions to 10 foreign countries-Germany, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Hungary, China, Russia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

Exhibitions, organized by the state bring excellent results. National entrepreneurs took part in different international exhibitions-Gulfood 2017, Prowein, ANUGA, Worldfood Moscow 2017 and the International Exhibition of Wines and Alcoholic Beverages in Hong Kong to promote the brand.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the decree on large-scale promotion of local non-oil products in foreign markets as “Made in Azerbaijan” on October 5 2016.

This decree includes nine different support mechanisms to stimulate exports and promote “Made in Azerbaijan” abroad.

Depending on the support mechanisms, the costs relating to their realization are fully or partially covered by the state budget.

