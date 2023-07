24 July 2023 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's national basketball team has become the champions in the European Championship (Division C) among girls under 16 years old, Emin Amrullayev, President of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation wrote on his social network account, Azernews reports.

"My heartfelt congratulations! Well done to our girls!!!" - Emin Amrullayev wrote.

---

