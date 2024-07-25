Italy to host European University Games 2026

25 July 2024 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Italy will host the European University Games among students in 2026, Azernews reports.

The decision was announced at the closing ceremony of the European University Games held in Hungary. The signing of the attribution agreement was held as part of the event.

The European Universities Games 2026 are expected to involve student athletes from around 500 European Universities.

Planned Sport Disciplines include 3X3 Basketball, Badminton, Basketball, Beach Handball, Beach Volleyball, Football, Futsal, Handball, Inclusive Show Dance, Rugby 7s, Sitting Volleyball, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball and Padel.

The European Universities Games (EUG) is an international multi-sport event, organized every two years for university athletes by the European University Sports Association (EUSA). The first edition was held in 2012 in Cordoba, Spain.

The Hungarian cities of Debrecen and Miskolc hosted the 6th edition of European Universities Games on July 12-24.

This is the biggest University sport event organized in Hungary after the 1965 Summer Universiade. More than 4500 athletes competed at EUG 2024.

