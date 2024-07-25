World travellers from 13 countries visit Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

25 July 2024 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

A large delegation of 35 people, including the head of the MTP (Most Travelled People) travel club, which is one of the 4 giant travel clubs of the world, started their visit to Garabagh today, Azernews reports.

The team is led by Charles Veley, whose name is in the top 10 on the list of the world's greatest travellers. International travellers from 13 countries participated in the trip. These countries include the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, the Philippines, Poland, Hungary, and others.

Before that, MTP (Most Travelled People) visited Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur 3 times; this is the 4th visit of that club to the territories freed from occupation.

During the past 4 years since the Patriotic War, about 400 international travellers from about 50 countries visited Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur 10 times in large groups. Today's visit is the 11th such visit. These visits are of exceptional importance for showing the realities to the world and allowing to get acquainted with the huge destruction and huge construction and restoration works in the liberated areas. International travellers have a large army of followers on social media from the most diverse regions of the world.

American traveller Charles Veley, founder and head of the MTP (Most Travelled People) travel club, participated in the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum on "Exposure of False Information: Combating Disinformation" a few days ago. He emphasised the role of international travellers in exposing "fake news" at that forum and explained the sharp difference between the fake information presented about Garabagh in a number of foreign media outlets and what he saw on the spot.

This visit of MTP will last 3 days. The delegation's visit to Garabagh started in Fuzuli. Today, international travellers will be in Khojavand, Shusha, Khankendi, and Aghdam. Tomorrow, they will visit East Zangazur. On the last day of the trip, the delegation will be in Zangilan and Jabrayil.

