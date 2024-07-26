Agreement on cooperation in field of migration between Azerbaijan and Turkiye approved

26 July 2024 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

The "Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Migration between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkiye" has been ratified.

Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC, that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree regarding this matter.

According to the decree, the "Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Migration between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkiye" signed in Ankara on June 6, 2024, has been ratified.

According to the decree, the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of the provisions of the agreement after it comes into force.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must send a notification to the Government of Turkiye stating that the necessary domestic procedures for the Agreement to come into force have been completed.

