Contract for supply of 159 new infantry fighting vehicles to Polish army sign in August

26 July 2024 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The contract for the supply of two battalion sets of new Polish-made Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to the Polish army will be signed in early August, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the first batch of new IFVs will consist of 159 vehicles, including two battalion sets of 58 IFVs plus additional vehicles for crew training.

A preliminary agreement on the purchase of 1,000 Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles was signed in February 2023 between the Polish Arms Agency and the companies Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa and Huta Stalowa Wola.

The Borsuk tracked BMP weighing 28 tons in the basic version is capable of reaching speeds of 65 km per hour and overcoming water obstacles at a speed of 8 km per hour. The crew consists of three people. The armor is able to protect the troops from small arms fire and grenade launchers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz