Art project in Shirvan calls for environmental protection [PHOTOS]

Shirvan Museum of History and Local Studies has organized an art exhibition "Nature is crying: Save me!", Azernews reports.

The main purpose of the art project is to draw attention to environmental issues and to emphasize the importance of taking adequate steps to solve these problems.

The works of young artist Aynur Mammadzade were displayed at the exhibition organized in Shirvan city Recreation Park.

The exhibition included 12 works in thematic, landscape and portrait genres. The art works are in watercolor, gouache, batik and stained glass techniques of decorative and applied art.

Note that Aynur Mammadzade works as a designer of the Shirvan Museum of History and Local Studies. She is a graduate of the Art Faculty of Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

