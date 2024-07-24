New cargo flight launches from Georgia to Turkmenistan via China

24 July 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Since July, Georgian Airways has started cargo flights on the route Tbilisi (Georgia) - Meilan (China) - Turkmenabat (Turkmenistan) - Tbilisi (Georgia), Azernews reports.

It is noted that the new international freight service will be another important step in strengthening trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Georgia.

Recall that since October 2023, the Georgian airline Geosky Georgian International Airlines has been operating regular cargo flights on the route Tbilisi (Georgia) - Zhengzhou (China) - Turkmenabat (Turkmenistan) - Zaragoza (Spain) - Tbilisi (Georgia).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz