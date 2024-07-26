Turkiye transfer 2 patrol ships and six F-16 aircraft to Qatar

26 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkiye will transfer two patrol ships and six F-16 aircraft to Qatar, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, TCG KUMKALE ve TCG KUŞADASI military vessels will depart on July 26 from the territory of the Aksaz naval base in the southwestern province of Mugla, and military aircraft will fly to Doha on July 30.

"Aircraft and vessels will be subordinated to the Command of the Qatar-Turkiye joint forces in order to participate in training programs and conduct exercises," the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

The Defense Ministry also shared the latest data in the field of combating terrorism. In the last week alone, the Turkish military has neutralized 94 terrorists in the region, and in general, 1,521 militants since the beginning of the year.

According to the ministry, 795 militants have been neutralized in northern Syria this year as part of anti-terrorist operations, and 726 more have been neutralized in northern Iraq.

Referring to the possibility of resuming joint patrols of the M4 highway with Russia in Idlib, the Turkish Defense Ministry said: "The Turkish army is taking and will continue to take all possible steps to ensure peace and tranquility in the region. The issue of ensuring safety on the M4 highway is being discussed. Turkiye is ready to take responsibility for any issues aimed at contributing to stability in the region.

At the same time, Ankara again criticized the US actions in Syria, stressing the inadmissibility of Washington's contacts with the Syrian wing of the PKK - YPG terrorist organization.

"It is unacceptable to fight some terrorists with the hands of other bloody organizations. We hope for the sincerity of the United States in supporting Ankara's efforts to eliminate the threat of terrorism in the region," the ministry stressed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz