UN resident сoordinator hails Azerbaijan's embrace of the "Holistic Health" approach

"The COVID-19 pandemic serves as a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of human health, animal health, and ecosystems. This year alone, Brazil has faced devastating floods, Mexico experienced record-breaking heat waves, and millions across Asia, Europe, and Africa endured extreme heat events. These challenges underscore how human activities and stressed ecosystems can foster the emergence and spread of diseases. Factors such as animal trade, agriculture, urbanization, climate change, and habitat loss all contribute to this complex dynamic."

Addressing these interconnected health issues requires close cooperation, communication, and coordination across sectors. Vladanka Andreeva, Resident Coordinator of the UN in Azerbaijan, emphasized this during her speech at the WHO Country Office symposium on "Holistic Health: Preparing for COP29 through Intersectoral Dialogue," Azernews reports.

She highlighted the importance of the Holistic Health approach, which integrates efforts to optimize the health of people, animals, and ecosystems. By combining these areas rather than treating them separately, we can more effectively prevent and manage health risks.

Andreeva welcomed Azerbaijan's commitment to the Holistic Health approach, expressing hope that the symposium would initiate a cross-sector dialogue. She stressed that collaboration and partnership among governments, international organizations, academia, and civil society are essential for holistic health initiatives.

Reflecting on previous efforts, Andreeva noted the success of Health Day at COP28 in Dubai, where discussions focused on scaling up adaptation measures to address climate change impacts on human health, leveraging the principles of Holistic Health.

Looking ahead to COP29 in Baku this November, she highlighted the thematic day dedicated to health, human capital, work, education, children, and youth announced by the COP29 Presidency. This upcoming event presents a significant opportunity to advance these critical discussions.

