Minister Jabbarov engages with non-oil sector entrepreneurs to discuss growth and challenges

26 July 2024 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Economy, recently met with entrepreneurs from the non-oil sector. The meeting also included representatives from various private financial institutions, Azernews reports.

During the discussion, it was highlighted that the socio-economic development strategy implemented under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership has significantly advanced all sectors in the country. Notable improvements have been observed in the private sector, with increases in turnover, production, export volumes, job creation, and other economic indicators in the non-oil industry.

The focus of the meeting was on the competitive development of the non-oil sector, the stimulation of new production areas, and the enhancement of export capacity. Priority goals for the country's economy include tax and customs reforms, the introduction of special customs procedures for domestic processing, and the provision of state support mechanisms for financing investment projects. These measures aim to foster a favorable business environment and expand investment opportunities.

Entrepreneurs shared insights on their activities and challenges, including issues related to tax and customs concessions, preferential credit, logistics, access to raw materials, export potential, standardization, certification, land designation changes, market expansion, and local production growth.

The meeting addressed these concerns, with responses provided to entrepreneurs' questions and feedback given on their proposals. Discussions also covered new state support tools, potential incentives, and emerging challenges. The issues raised will be thoroughly analyzed, and necessary proposals will be developed.

To further the dialogue with entrepreneurs and exporters, additional meetings are planned for Yevlax Pilot Agropark and Ganja.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz