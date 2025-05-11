Trump-Netanyahu ties strained over Iran, Gaza policy

11 May 2025 23:05 (UTC+04:00)

Tensions are growing between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over diverging strategies on Iran and Gaza, NBC News reported Sunday, Azernews reports.

Once closely aligned, the leaders are at odds over military action and diplomacy in the Middle East. Netanyahu is pushing for strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, while Trump prefers negotiating a deal that might allow Iran to maintain civilian uranium enrichment. The disagreement has alarmed Israeli officials, who fear the US could finalize an agreement they believe leaves Iran's nuclear capabilities intact.

Trump has also halted US operations against Iranian-backed Houthis, further straining ties. Trump's support for a Gaza ceasefire and plans to rebuild the strip clash with Israel's ongoing offensive.