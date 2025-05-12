Garabagh's healing potential opens new doors for Azerbaijan's wellness economy

12 May 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Health tourism, once considered a niche within the global tourism sector, is now growing into a lucrative industry that offers year-round benefits. Unlike seasonal tourism, health travel often involves longer stays, making it a particularly appealing prospect for countries aiming to boost their non-traditional economic sectors. So how can this model be applied in Azerbaijan?

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!