Sunday May 11 2025

Turkish and Azerbaijani military personnel conducted joint training in Nakhchivan.

11 May 2025 18:30 (UTC+04:00)
The Turkish Ministry of National Defense published information about this on its “X” account, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the 9th Commando Brigade Command of the Turkish Army and units of the Nakhchivan Separate Combined Arms Army conducted a “Joint Commando Training”.

