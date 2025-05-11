Turkish and Azerbaijani military personnel conducted joint training in Nakhchivan.
The Turkish Ministry of National Defense published information about this on its “X” account, Azernews reports.
According to the information, the 9th Commando Brigade Command of the Turkish Army and units of the Nakhchivan Separate Combined Arms Army conducted a “Joint Commando Training”.
📍Karabağlar Dağ Talim Merkezi/Nahçıvan— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) May 11, 2025
9’uncu Komando Tugay Komutanlığımız ile Nahçıvan Müstakil Karma Ordu Komutanlığına bağlı birlikler, “Müşterek Komando Eğitimi” icra etti.#MillîSavunmaBakanlığı pic.twitter.com/Wt9ScXXMy2
