Livestock complex launched in Khojaly signals economic revival in liberated territories [PHOTOS]

11 May 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The return of residents to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is accelerating the country’s economic revival, with new businesses like the “Goch Et” livestock complex in Khojaly playing a key role in boosting regional development and employment, Azernews reports via Trend.

Opened on May 9 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, the livestock enterprise of “Goch Et” Rural Farming Farm LLC is located in Khanabad village and marks a significant investment in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions. The complex integrates breeding, meat and dairy farming, and catering services, and currently operates with 355 cattle of three breeds, with a total capacity of 750.

Built using Turkish and German technologies, the farm is capable of producing 100 tons of meat and 2,000 tons of milk annually, with plans to increase milk output to 3,000 tons. Its products will be exported to the UAE and Qatar, alongside domestic sales.

The project, with a cost of 4.2 million manats, spans 7.6 hectares and has already created 55 jobs. Once dairy operations begin, the workforce is expected to grow to 100. Over 500 hectares of winter barley and wheat have been sown to supply the farm’s feed needs.

The complex also benefits from the Azerbaijani government’s tax and customs incentives for businesses operating in the liberated territories, which aim to attract both local and foreign investors to the region and bolster sustainable development.