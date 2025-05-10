US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds telephone conversation with Pakistani Leadership

10 May 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio by telephone on Saturday morning, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they discussed the current situation in South Asia following Indian attacks on Pakistan and Pakistan’s response. The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact.

Pakistani media reported on Saturday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio also held a phone conversation with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir. During the call, Rubio emphasized the need for both Pakistan and India to take steps toward de-escalation, according to a spokesperson for the US Department of State. Rubio also offered US assistance in initiating constructive talks to prevent future conflicts, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the diplomatic efforts of Saudi Arabia to de-escalate the situation and promote peace in the region. He made these remarks while speaking with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Adel Al-Jubeir, who called on him in Islamabad on Friday evening.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister strongly condemned India’s missile and drone strikes against Pakistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of numerous innocent civilians, including women and children, as well as damage to civilian infrastructure.

He also paid tribute to the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan for their exemplary commitment and courage in defending the nation against the enemy’s aggressive actions.

Prime Minister Sharif reaffirmed that Pakistan is fully determined to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.