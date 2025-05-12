India to deliver second batch of Akash missile systems to Armenia

12 May 2025 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

India is set to send the second batch of Akash anti-aircraft missile systems to Armenia this July, according to information published by the IADN Centre, Azernews reports.

The delivery is part of a major arms deal signed in 2022, under which Armenia agreed to purchase 15 units of the Akash missile system from India for approximately 60 billion rupees (1.207 billion manats). Armenia is the first foreign country to acquire this type of missile system.

The Akash system, produced by Bharat Electronics Limited, includes a passive 3D electronic scanning radar, with each battery composed of four launchers carrying three surface-to-air missiles each. The first battery was delivered to Armenia in November 2024.