Azerbaijan debuts at Venice Architecture Biennale with a message of innovation and heritage [PHOTOS]

For the first time, Azerbaijan is participating in the
prestigious International Architecture Biennale in Venice,
showcasing its architectural evolution and national vision through
a pavilion titled “Equilibrium. Patterns of Azerbaijan,”
Azernews reports.
Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of
Culture, with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy, the
country’s debut comes during the 19th edition of the Biennale,
running from May 10 to November 23. This year’s theme,
“Intelligence. Natural. Artificial. Collective,”
highlights the role of architecture in responding to global
challenges such as climate change and technological
transformation.
Azerbaijan’s exhibition, presented under the concept
“Reconstruction. Innovation. Preservation,” features three
emblematic projects:
-
Baku White City, a model of urban regeneration, reflects
Azerbaijan’s sustainable approach to transforming former industrial
zones into eco-conscious, modern living spaces;
-
Victory Park, commemorating the historic November 8 Victory,
stands as a tribute to national unity and the enduring spirit of
those who sacrificed for the country's freedom;
-
Zangilan Mosque, newly rebuilt in traditional Karabakh style,
symbolizes the harmonious blend of spiritual heritage with
contemporary design in post-conflict restoration.
In addition, the pavilion pays homage to Ajami Nakhchivani, the
12th-century founder of the Nakhchivan architectural school, whose
legacy is presented as timeless and visionary—bridging centuries of
architectural excellence.
The six-month-long Biennale will also host conferences,
seminars, and panel discussions, offering Azerbaijan a platform to
engage with global audiences on issues of architecture,
sustainability, and cultural identity.