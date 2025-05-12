Azernews.Az

World's largest battery manufacturer launches IPO

12 May 2025 20:55 (UTC+04:00)
Chinese battery giant CATL, the world’s leading manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles, has officially launched its initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Azernews reports.

