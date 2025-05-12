Azerbaijan Airlines resumes flights to Pakistan and India

12 May 2025 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Flights from Azerbaijan to Pakistan and India are being resumed, Azernews reports citing AZAL.

"With the lifting of airspace restrictions in Pakistan and India, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is gradually resuming flights to these countries.

AZAL's flight to Lahore, Pakistan, scheduled for today, will operate as planned.

Passengers with additional questions can contact the airline at [email protected]," the statement said.

It should be noted that a ceasefire was brokered by U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, and announced on May 10. The truce mandated a halt to all military actions on land, air, and sea.

Both nations reported no overnight firing for the first time since hostilities escalated, marking a hopeful pause . Subsequently, both India and Pakistan reopened their airspaces, and India resumed operations at 32 airports that had been closed due to the conflict .