PKK announces decision to halt armed attacks and begin self-liquidation

11 May 2025 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

The PKK terrorist organization has declared a significant shift in its strategy, announcing its intention to cease armed attacks and dissolve its military structure, according to journalist Nevzat Çelik on TV100, Azernews reports.

The decisions were made during the group’s 12th congress held from May 5 to 7, reportedly under the direction of the imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan. Four major decisions were announced:

The PKK will halt all terrorist attacks against the Turkish state, shifting instead to political and legal forms of struggle. The organization will initiate a complete self-liquidation, ceasing all activities and military operations in Türkiye, Iraq, Iran, and Syria.

A leadership council will oversee and implement the liquidation process.

A joint committee will be formed to coordinate the handover of weapons by PKK elements originating from Turkey.

The announcement stated that the public will soon receive further information regarding the outcomes of the congress.