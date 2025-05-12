National karate team wins medals at World Fudokan Championship

12 May 2025 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan national karate team has won a bunch of medals at the 10th World Fudokan Championship held in the Polish city of Pulawy, Azernews reports.

Hajiali Velizade (+80 kg) and Kamran Heyderzade (80 kg) distinguished themselves among adults, the former won a gold medal, and the latter received a bronze medal.

Vusal Seyidov (60 kg) rose to the top step of the podium in the competition among athletes under 21, and Siyavush Bayramov (75 kg) took third place in the veterans category.

Among the youth, Tahir Alakbarov (75 kg) won a gold medal, and Mehdi Bagirov (65 kg) became a silver medalist.

Among girls in the weight category up to 60 kg, Shafayat Zeynalli took the first place, and among boys in the same weight category, Gorkhmaz Safarli won.

In the competition among children, Yusif Mustafazade (35 kg) won the bronze medal.

In the absolute weight category among men, Babek Gelemzade won a confident victory over his Armenian opponent in the first fight with a score of 4:0.

Having then won four more victories, Gelemzade lost to a Polish athlete in the final due to an injury and limited himself to a silver medal.

The World Fudokan Championship is held once every four years. More than 3000 athletes from 47 countries participated in this year's championship.

Karate has been growing in Azerbaijan, with more people getting interested in the sport.

Founded in 1994, Azerbaijan Karate Federation is a full member of the World Karate Federation (WKF) and European Karate Federation (EKF).

Over the past few years, Azerbaijan's karate fighters have been the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European and World Championships.

The list of strong national karate fighters includes five-time World Champion Rafael Aghayev, Europe Champions Abdulkarimov Parviz, Aghasiyev Jeyhun, Madadov Rustam, Ildirimzade Fayyaz, Aliyev Niyazi and Asiman Gurbanlı, bronze medalist of European Championship Ilaha Gasımova, Atayev Amal, Jafarov Yusif, Atamov Shahin, Huseynov Rashad and others.