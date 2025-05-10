President Ilham Aliyev inspects multifunctional administrative building constructed for local executive bodies in Aghdam’s Kangarli village

10 May 2025 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

The facility is designed to provide public services to residents from a single location. It includes a conference hall for hosting various events, as well as offices equipped to ensure the efficient operation of staff.

On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the multifunctional administrative building constructed for local executive bodies in Kangarli village, Aghdam district, Azernews reorts.

