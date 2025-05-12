Legends Cup: Baku to match between legends of country's football
Baku will host the upcoming Legends Cup, a highlight event leading up to the Mini-Football World Championship scheduled for May 21 to June 1, 2025, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijan Mini-football Federation will organise the match between the legends of the country's football.
The match will see the teams "Neftçi 2000s" and "Premier League Coaches" face off in a nostalgic showdown, celebrating Azerbaijan’s football history and legends.
The event will take place on May 19 at the National Gymnastics Arena, with the kickoff scheduled for 20:00.
Following the Legends Cup, Baku will host a grand Mini-Football Festival from May 21 to June 1, 2025.
The Baku National Gymnastics Arena will be the venue for the fifth edition of the Mini-Football World Championship, bringing together national teams from 32 countries across four continents.
