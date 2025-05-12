Azernews.Az

Monday May 12 2025

HSBC become most expensive company in UK

12 May 2025 21:23 (UTC+04:00)
HSBC become most expensive company in UK

Shares of the international biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Plc fell by 5.8% during trading on Monday, resulting in the company losing its status as the UK's largest company by market capitalization, overtaken by HSBC Bank, Azernews reports.

