Russia aims to establish new industrial park in Azerbaijan this year
The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade is hopeful that a joint industrial park will be launched in Azerbaijan by the end of this year, according to Deputy Minister Roman Chekushov.
Azernews reports that he made the announcement in an interview with TASS at the "Innoprom. Central Asia" industrial exhibition in Tashkent.
Chekushov noted that the project, to be implemented in Sumgayit, will be the first joint venture between Russia and Azerbaijan in the country. He expressed confidence that the initiative would attract interest from other Russian enterprises.
Additionally, Chekushov mentioned that Russian companies currently manage two industrial parks in Uzbekistan, with more planned in Navoi and Bukhara for 2025, as well as a new park in the Tashkent region.
In Tajikistan, a reconstruction project is set to establish an industrial park at the Dushanbe Machine-Building Plant, which has already garnered interest from Russian companies.
The planned industrial park in Azerbaijan underscores the growing collaboration between Russia and Azerbaijan, with the potential to boost bilateral trade and industrial cooperation.
