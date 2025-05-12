Court continues hearings on war crimes case involving Armenian-origin individuals

12 May 2025 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

A court hearing is underway at the Baku Court Complex on the criminal case involving 15 individuals of Armenian origin accused of committing serious war crimes during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Azernews reports.

The trial, chaired by Baku Military Court Judge Zeynal Agayev, continues to review extensive charges related to crimes committed during the occupation of Kalbajar and other regions. In the previous session, the court heard detailed testimonies about the torture of Azerbaijani prisoners and hostages.

The defendants are facing multiple charges under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including crimes against peace and humanity, genocide, forced displacement, torture, and terrorism. The accusations relate to acts committed by the armed forces of Armenia and illegal armed groups of the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic,” which was unilaterally declared by Armenia during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

Among those standing trial are former leaders and military officials such as Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and others. The charges against them span over 30 articles of the Criminal Code, including Article 100 (waging an aggressive war), Article 103 (genocide), Article 113 (torture), Article 214 (terrorism), and Article 278 (forcible seizure of power), among many others.

The high-profile case highlights Azerbaijan’s commitment to ensuring accountability for war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law committed during the years-long occupation.