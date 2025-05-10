Ministry of Defense Leadership pays tribute at Alley of Honor

10 May 2025 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

On May 10, marking the 102nd anniversary of the birth of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, along with other senior officials of the Ministry of Defense, visited the Alley of Honor.

Azernews reports, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defense, the leadership laid wreaths and bouquets of flowers at the grave of the Great Leader, paying their deep respects and honoring his memory.

The delegation also visited the grave of the distinguished ophthalmologist-scientist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, where they laid flowers and expressed their admiration and respect.