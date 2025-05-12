Construction progress revealed on Azerbaijan’s tallest suspension bridge

12 May 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Work is ongoing on the suspension bridge under construction at the 5th kilometer of the Mughanli–Ismayilli–Qabala highway. The bridge, which will span 1,195 meters in length, 23 meters in width, and reach a height of 76.5 meters, is set to become the highest suspension bridge in Azerbaijan once completed, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA).

AAYDA noted that construction on nine of the bridge’s support piers has already been completed.

“Final touches are being applied to the remaining four piers,” the agency reported. “Several key components of the bridge have also been completed, including drilling for the supports, pile reinforcement, integrity testing, and the construction of some foundations.”

The suspension bridge is being built over the Aghsuchay River at the 4.5-kilometer mark of the Mughanli–Ismayilli–Qabala highway—an important route for both local residents and domestic and international tourists. Once finalized, the bridge will not only improve regional connectivity but also stand as a major engineering landmark.