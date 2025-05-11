Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace talks and bilateral ties in phone call

11 May 2025 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

In addition to the Ukraine issue, the two leaders also discussed Turkey-Russia bilateral cooperation and broader regional and global matters.

According to a statement released by the Turkish Presidential Administration, Erdogan welcomed Putin’s remarks in Istanbul regarding the potential resumption of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks. He expressed optimism that the necessary conditions will be created for a comprehensive ceasefire.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation to discuss bilateral relations and ongoing regional developments, including the war in Ukraine, Azernews reports.

