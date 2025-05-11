Azerbaijan celebrates Independence Day with concert and diplomatic reception in Helsinki [PHOTOS]

11 May 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark marked Azerbaijan's Independence Day with a vibrant concert and diplomatic reception in Helsinki, Azernews reports.

The event brought together members of the Finnish public, the Azerbaijani diaspora, and diplomatic representatives accredited in Finland.

Ambassador Zaur Ahmadov and Olli Kantanen, Director General of the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, delivered opening remarks highlighting the growing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Finland. They reflected on recent high-level meetings between state and foreign ministers, as well as Finland's upcoming participation in COP29 in Baku through a presidential visit. The speakers also noted the formation of a friendship group on Azerbaijan in the Finnish parliament, underlining the prospects for further cooperation.

The evening concluded with a well-received jazz performance by a trio led by acclaimed Azerbaijani pianist Etibar Asadli, delighting attendees and adding a cultural dimension to the celebration.