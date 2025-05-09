9 May 2025 19:54 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The scars of war are slow to heal, but the process of rebuilding is often where a nation demonstrates resilience, foresight, and leadership. In Azerbaijan, that process is well underway in the liberated territories, with the village of Zar in the Kalbajar region emerging as a key site for redevelopment. After years of displacement, families are beginning to see tangible efforts aimed at restoring life to what was once a shattered landscape.

But beyond the roads, homes, and infrastructure being laid, this reconstruction effort is also a litmus test for Azerbaijan’s post-conflict governance —a moment to assess whether the country can navigate the delicate balance of returning displaced persons to their lands while ensuring that the redevelopment does not merely serve as a political symbol but actually improves lives.

The rehabilitation efforts in Zar are ambitious. 547 residential houses, social facilities, engineering infrastructure, and a road and street network are being developed to accommodate 855 families. If executed effectively, this initiative could set a precedent for broader reconstruction across the liberated territories.

The government’s allocation of 120.6 million manats to AMAZONE LLC , a company registered in 2012, reflects the seriousness of the project. But the success of such efforts hinges not just on financial commitments but on transparent execution, sustainable urban planning, and meaningful community engagement .

For decades, internally displaced persons (IDPs) have lived in uncertainty, longing for a return to lands that they were forced to leave. Now, that return is materializing—but not without its challenges. Can Azerbaijan ensure that resettlement is truly inclusive, providing residents with more than just shelter but also long-term economic stability?

Post-conflict reconstruction is about more than brick and mortar; it is about fostering livelihoods, education, healthcare, and job opportunities. It is about turning war-torn regions into thriving communities rather than merely repopulated areas. While the Azerbaijani government has shown commitment to its reconstruction mission, ensuring economic self-sufficiency for returning IDPs must be central to its plan.

One question that lingers over large-scale reconstruction projects is transparency. The contracting process , the efficiency of fund allocation, and the oversight mechanisms must be rigorously monitored to ensure resources are deployed effectively and equitably .

While AMAZONE LLC is at the forefront of the Zar development project, questions surrounding its capital base —officially registered at 100 manats —suggest that scrutiny is warranted regarding its operational capabilities. Given the scale of funding, public accountability mechanisms should be reinforced to ensure project completion without delays or discrepancies .

Building roads and homes is a crucial first step , but reconstruction must go beyond mere infrastructure. Economic revitalization —including creating business hubs, agriculture initiatives, and access to education—will define whether Zar can become a model settlement or just another town rebuilt without a future .

Global examples—from Bosnia to Iraq —demonstrate that successful post-conflict redevelopment is never just about construction . It requires a holistic approach , addressing socio-economic factors that determine whether people not only return but thrive.

Azerbaijan’s reconstruction in Kalbajar represents more than policy—it is a statement . A statement about governance, resilience, and a commitment to progress. For the Azerbaijani government, the work in Zar will serve as an early indicator of its capacity to rebuild sustainably and equitably .

If done right, this effort could be a blueprint for the rest of the liberated territories . But if mishandled, it risks becoming a symbol of grand ambition without meaningful impact . The stakes are high, and the world is watching.