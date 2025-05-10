President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of first phase of Kangarli Village in Aghdam District

10 May 2025 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state reviewed the conditions created in the newly built multifunctional administrative building for local executive authorities, the community club center, the Kangarli village secondary school, the nursery-kindergarten, and the newly constructed individual houses.

On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the first phase of the village of Kangarli in the Aghdam district, Azernews reports.

