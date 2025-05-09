Trump fires librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, drawing outcry from Democrats

9 May 2025 23:45 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump has removed Carla Hayden from her post as Librarian of Congress, a decision that has triggered strong backlash from Democratic lawmakers, according to American media reports.

Hayden, appointed by President Barack Obama in 2016, was the first woman and the first African American to head the Library of Congress. Her dismissal came via an email from the White House personnel office on Thursday evening, as confirmed by a copy obtained by Roll Call.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned the firing as “unjust” and “callous,” accusing Trump of aiming to “ban books, whitewash American history, and turn back the clock.”

Other Democrats, including Rep. Rosa DeLauro, called the move part of a broader campaign to remove seasoned public officials without cause, possibly to install politically loyal but unqualified replacements. “This action erodes trust in our democratic institutions,” she said, urging the Trump administration to explain its reasoning.

Hayden had recently testified before both chambers of Congress, addressing issues related to library funding and cultural institutions. Rep. Joseph D. Morelle, who previously warned of Trump’s attempts to undermine cultural agencies, responded by announcing new legislation that would give Congress—not the president—the authority to appoint future Librarians of Congress.

Calling Hayden “an American hero,” Morelle praised her efforts to promote literacy, protect historical documents, and make public knowledge more accessible.

The White House has not issued a public statement explaining her removal.