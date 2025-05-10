European leaders visit Kyiv for high-level talks with President Zelensky

10 May 2025 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have arrived in Ukraine on a joint visit to demonstrate support and hold discussions with Ukrainian leadership.

Azernews reports, citing Ukraine’s Unian news portal, the four European leaders were seen together at Kyiv’s central railway station, where they arrived for the high-profile diplomatic mission.

The visit to the Ukrainian capital is aimed at holding talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, focusing on continued European support amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The delegation was welcomed by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.