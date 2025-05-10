Armenian forces open fire on Azerbaijani Army positions near Chambarak

10 May 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

On the morning of May 10 at approximately 09:55, units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on Azerbaijani Army positions from their locations in the Chambarak region, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has reported.

Azernews reports, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also responded to allegations issued by Armenia’s Ministry of Defense, which claimed that Azerbaijani forces had fired in the direction of the Khanazakh settlement and caused damage to a residential building.

“These claims are entirely false and constitute disinformation aimed at misleading the international community and laying the groundwork for further provocations,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated.

The Ministry emphasized that the Azerbaijani Army does not target civilian infrastructure or non-combatants. It clarified that Azerbaijani units only returned fire appropriately in response to the incident from the Chambarak direction.