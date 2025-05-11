Kangarli village opens in Aghdam as part of Azerbaijan’s Great Return efforts

11 May 2025 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

Garabagh, once devastated by decades of Armenian occupation, is now witnessing a rapid revival as part of Azerbaijan’s post-liberation reconstruction drive. In the Aghdam region, one of the latest milestones is the opening of the newly built Kangarli village, an emblem of the country's broader "Great Return" program.

Azernews reports via Trend that according to Leyla Sarabi, the press secretary of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions, the foundation of Kangarli was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on October 4, 2022. Located just 6 kilometers from Aghdam city, the village is designed to accommodate 2,544 residents over an area of more than 177 hectares.

As part of the first phase, 292 individual houses have already been constructed, with 1,279 people expected to be resettled. The homes, varying from two to five rooms, were built with modern planning standards. The initial phase covers 72.5 hectares.

In addition to housing, Kangarli is equipped with key infrastructure and services to ensure full functionality and sustainability. These include intra-village roads, electricity, gas, water, and communications networks. A range of economic, educational, cultural, and social facilities has been established to support the residents' livelihoods and community needs.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the official opening ceremony of the village on May 10, further underscoring the government’s commitment to reviving the liberated territories and restoring dignified living conditions for the returning population.