Iran says concluded US talks were 'difficult but useful'

11 May 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Iran and the United States concluded their fourth round of indirect nuclear negotiations in Muscat, Oman. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei described the discussions as "difficult but useful," Azernews reports.

"The fourth round of indirect Iran-US negotiations is concluded; difficult but useful talks to better understand each other's positions and to find reasonable and realistic ways to address the differences. The next round will be coordinated and announced by Oman," Baghaei announced on X.

The talks, mediated by Oman, aimed to bridge gaps over uranium enrichment and sanctions relief. Baghaei noted that Oman would coordinate and announce the next round. The negotiations are part of ongoing attempts to address concerns over Iran's nuclear program, which the US seeks to limit in exchange for easing sanctions.